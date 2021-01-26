Lake Highlands

Man Found Dead in Vehicle at Lake Highlands Apartment Complex, Police Say

NBC 5 News

A 31-year-old man was found murdered in Lake Highlands late Tuesday morning, police say.

The man, identified as Donald King, was found inside a vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Parks at Walnut apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Street, Dallas police said.

Police said officers responded to a call for an unresponsive person before Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced King dead at the scene from homicidal violence.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Justin 12 mins ago

One Dead After Crash Involving Northwest ISD School Bus

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Dallas police Det. Kramer at ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 015352-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. The number for Crime Stoppers is 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Lake HighlandsDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us