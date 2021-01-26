Man Found Dead in Vehicle at Lake Highlands Apartment Complex, Police Say

A 31-year-old man was found murdered in Lake Highlands late Tuesday morning, police say.

The man, identified as Donald King, was found inside a vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Parks at Walnut apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Street, Dallas police said.

Police said officers responded to a call for an unresponsive person before Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced King dead at the scene from homicidal violence.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Dallas police Det. Kramer at ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 015352-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. The number for Crime Stoppers is 214-373-8477.