A man is dead following an early morning house fire in Northwest Dallas on Saturday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to a reported structure fire at a home in the 3000 block of Sumter Drive.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When firefighters arrived at the one-story home, they saw flames coming from the front door.

Fire officials say initial reports showed that someone might still be inside, so firefighters immediately deployed hand lines, forced entry into the home, and began search and rescue efforts.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Inside, they found an unresponsive man near the entrance. Despite quickly pulling him from the home, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters continued their efforts and were able to bring the fire under control just before 6 a.m., with moderate damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say it will be listed as undetermined until the Medical Examiner's Office determines the man's cause of death.

No additional injuries were reported.