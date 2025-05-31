Dallas

Man found dead in Northwest Dallas house fire early Saturday morning

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

By Alanna Quillen

NBC 5 News

A man is dead following an early morning house fire in Northwest Dallas on Saturday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to a reported structure fire at a home in the 3000 block of Sumter Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the one-story home, they saw flames coming from the front door.

Fire officials say initial reports showed that someone might still be inside, so firefighters immediately deployed hand lines, forced entry into the home, and began search and rescue efforts.

Inside, they found an unresponsive man near the entrance. Despite quickly pulling him from the home, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters continued their efforts and were able to bring the fire under control just before 6 a.m., with moderate damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say it will be listed as undetermined until the Medical Examiner's Office determines the man's cause of death.

No additional injuries were reported.

