Man found dead after ‘disturbance' call at Dallas boarding home

Dallas Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a boarding home Friday night.

The department said at about 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2200 block of Van Cleave Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Donatus Foy unconscious. After Dallas Fire-Rescue emergency personnel showed up to use life-saving measures, Foy was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not unveiled any details regarding a suspect, and no arrests have been made.