Man Fleeing Traffic Stop Sues After Being Run Over by Officer

A motorcycle rider who tried to outrun a traffic stop in Lake Worth is suing the pursuing officer after being run over and injured while fleeing on foot, claiming the officer used excessive force.

According to a lawsuit (read it at the bottom of this page) filed on behalf of motorcycle rider Dustin Bates, Lake Worth Officer Jonathan Granado pulled up behind him while he was stopped at the intersection of Lake Worth Boulevard and Boat Club Road on Nov. 23, 2020.

The officer initially reported the motorcycle's license plate was hard to read but managed to run it through dispatch and learned the number on the plate didn't match the bike.

After the light turned green, dashcam video (see below) shows the officer turning on his lights to try to pull the rider over but instead of stopping the rider accelerated and cut-through traffic to try to get away.

Bates led the officer onto Interstate Loop 820 and exited the highway a short time later at Marine Creek Parkway. It was there where he apparently lost control of the bike and crashed into the grass median separating the ramp from the highway.

Bates, who according to his lawsuit was not hurt in that crash, got up and attempted to run away on foot, crossing the ramp and entering the grassy median to the right of the ramp.

Dashcam video obtained from the Lake Worth Police Department recorded the entire chase and showed the officer following Bates off the highway in his patrol SUV. In the video, Bates can be seen running across the road as the officer approaches and then the officer turns the SUV off the paved surface and into the path of the running man.

The dashcam video then shows the center of the officer's SUV hitting the man in the back, knocking him to the ground.

In the moments after the collision, an officer can be heard yelling at Bates to put his arms behind his back or risk being shot.

According to the lawsuit, when Bates told another officer he'd been run over by the officer's SUV the officer, identified as James O'Bannon, reportedly said, "Probably shouldn’t have run. A lot of people think we can’t chase motorcycles. That’s wrong. We can and we will. Welcome to Lake Worth.”

The suit alleges O'Bannon went on to say, "This is what happens when your run from the law. If you would have just stopped it would have been fine," and, "I'm not going to sugar coat it for you, you run from us this is what happens."

The collision fractured Bates' spine, three ribs, and his right leg in two places. Bates' attorney said he had to undergo surgery "and has permanent scarring as a result of Officer Granado’s unnecessary use of deadly force."

Bates' attorney said the officer's dash camera and the body-worn camera recorded him running over his client while driving about 45 mph. The suit further alleges that the officer didn't hit the brakes until after crashing into the man.

Bates' attorney said his client was "fleeing on foot but was not armed or presenting a threat to any officer or person at the time" and that Granado violated his client's constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution to be free from excessive deadly force and that the use of force "was objectively unreasonable under the circumstances and inflicted unnecessary injury, pain, suffering, and permanent physical disfigurement upon Mr. Bates."

Bates is suing the officer directly, not the department. He has requested a jury trial and is asking for unspecified punitive damages.

NBC 5 reached out to the department for comment about the lawsuit and they announced they would be having a news conference with the chief Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

