Man Fatally Wounded in Shooting Outside Irving Apartments

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Irving Tuesday night, police say.

According to police, the shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Surround apartment community, located in the 4200 block of Pleasant Run Road.

Paramedics took the man to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been made public.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.