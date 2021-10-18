Man Fatally Struck After Stopping to Assist Crash Victims in Dallas

A man who stopped to check on the people involved in a crash was struck and killed by another vehicle on Interstate 35E in Dallas early Monday, authorities say.

The initial crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the northbound side of I-35E near Commonwealth Drive, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a white Mazda hit a guard rail on the right shoulder, went back into traffic and was hit by a white Kia.

A 23-year-old man in a gold Chevrolet Suburban then stopped to check on the drivers of the two vehicles when he was hit by a black Honda, authorities said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue performed CPR on the man who was struck, but he was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately available.

The driver of the Mazda that hit the guard rail was identified as Victoria Garner-Council, 21. She was arrested and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

The driver of the black Honda stopped and stayed on the scene. Authorities said no charges were expected and described the area where the crash happened as "high risk."

The interstate was closed for an investigation at 3:05 a.m. and didn't reopen until 6:35 a.m., the sheriff's office said.