Man Fatally Stabbed in Fight; Suspect Arrested: Garland Police

Eliud Leonardo Flores faces a murder charge

Garland Police Department

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man Friday night in Garland, police say.

Police said Eliud Leonardo Flores and the victim got into a verbal altercation about 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Longhorn Trail and began fighting.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was stabbed during the fight.

The victim was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he died.

Flores fled the scene before officers arrived, but police found him at a store near Interstate 30 and Broadway Boulevard and took him into custody.

He was being held in the Garland Detention Center on a murder charge.

