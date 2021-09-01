Man Fatally Shot While Sitting in Vehicle in West Dallas: Police

A man was fatally shot while sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle Monday night in West Dallas, police say.

Officers found the man at about 11:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Hammerly Drive, near Bernal Drive. The man, whose identity has not been released, had been shot multiple times and died at the location, police said.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Dallas police Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646, or email kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.