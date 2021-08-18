Man Fatally Shot While Sitting in Vehicle: Dallas Police

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening while he sat in his vehicle, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 6:42 p.m. to the Extended Stay America in the 9000 block of Vantage Point Drive in Lake Highlands.

Daylan Burns, 22, was found in a vehicle at the location with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the location.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances around Burns' death.

Anyone with information may call Detective Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or email antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.