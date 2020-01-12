Dallas

Man Who Tried to Intervene in Argument Fatally Shot in Red Bird: Police

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road

POLICE SIREN 2

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot when he intervened in an argument Saturday evening in Red Bird, Dallas police say. 

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. at a shopping center in the 4200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road. 

Witnesses told police that Andre Menefee was shot when he intervened in an argument between the shooter and another person.

The shooter fled on foot. Police did not provide a detailed description of him. 

Anyone with information may call Detective Nathan Heathcote at 214-671-4310, or email  nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

