Dallas Driver Fatally Shot During Rush Hour Thursday, Police Say

A man was shot and killed by another driver as he drove in rush hour traffic in Dallas Thursday, police say.

The victim was driving the northbound lanes of the North Central Expressway service road Thursday afternoon when, according to witnesses, someone in another vehicle shot into his SUV.

The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the service road near Lemmon Avenue.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity is expected to be released after his family has been notified of his death.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting and the search for the shooter is ongoing.