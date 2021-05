A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting inside a Downtown Dallas club early Monday, police say.

The shooting happened at abou 12:36 a.m. inside the Townhouse Club in the 700 block of Pearl Street, Dallas police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said officers found Michael Kenneth Carter Jr. shot inside the club when they arrived. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Carter dead at the scene.

No further information was available Monday.