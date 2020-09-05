Dallas

Man Fatally Shot in Strip Club Parking Lot, Dallas Police Say

A 41-year-old man died after he was shot in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at Zona Rosa Cabaret, located at 1676 Regal Row. According to witnesses, Osvaldo Montes Garduño, 41, had been shot by a man who fled the scene in a silver Buick Encore.

Garduño was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Before the shooting, the man suspected of shooting Garduño was seen in a red Dodge Ram Quad Cab pickup truck, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Dallas police at 214-671-3630 or email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com and reference case #157756-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.

