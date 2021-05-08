Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Following Dispute, Police Say

A man was fatally shot following an apparent dispute Friday night in Lancaster, police say.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Interstate 35E service road, where Alex Ray Goodwin was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Goodwin, 32, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said the circumstances leading to the shooting were not known, but said witness accounts and surveillance footage indicated that Goodwin appeared to have been involved in a dispute with two other people driving a black, four-door sedan.

Both parties displayed weapons, shots were fired and the sedan fled, police said.

The sedan may have bullet holes on the driver's side as well as roof and collision damage to the driver side front fender, police said.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the two people in the sedan.

Anyone with information may call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.