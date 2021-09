A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning in the parking lot of a Lake Highlands strip mall, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. to the 7300 block of Skillman Street, where the man had been shot multiple times, police said.

The victim, Antonio Royal, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said the motive and circumstances around Royal's slaying were under investigation and have not released any additional details.