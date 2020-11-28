Man Fatally Shot in Hurst; Detectives Interviewing Suspect: Police

Hurst

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Eastridge Court about 9:15 a.m. for a call of an injured person and found the victim in a car.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Hurst, police say.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Eastridge Court about 9:15 a.m. for a call of an injured person and found the victim in a car.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.

Police said the investigation led them to the 300 block of Pleasantview Drive, where officers found the shooting suspect.

Detectives were interviewing the suspect Saturday afternoon, and no charges had been filed, Assistant Chief Billy Keadle said.

Police believe the victim was shot on Pleasantview and drove to Eastridge, Keadle said.

Two hours after the shooting, a sedan could still be seen parked at the location with several bullet holes in the driver's side windows.

