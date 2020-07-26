Man Fatally Shot in Hurst Apartment; 1 in Custody: Police

One man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of another man at a Hurst apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

First responders were called about 9 p.m. to the Whispering Run Apartments in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive, where a man had been shot and killed in an apartment.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The suspected shooter fled to an adjacent apartment and surrendered to officers after negotiations, police said.

Police were interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene Sunday morning.