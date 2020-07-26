Hurst

Man Fatally Shot in Hurst Apartment; 1 in Custody: Police

The suspected shooter fled to an adjacent apartment

First responders were called about 9 p.m. to the Whispering Run Apartments in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive, where a man had been shot and killed in an apartment.

First responders were called about 9 p.m. to the Whispering Run Apartments in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive, where a man had been shot and killed in an apartment.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of another man at a Hurst apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

First responders were called about 9 p.m. to the Whispering Run Apartments in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive, where a man had been shot and killed in an apartment.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 12 hours ago

Arlington Police Ask for Public's Help After Deadly Shooting

The suspected shooter fled to an adjacent apartment and surrendered to officers after negotiations, police said.

Police were interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene Sunday morning.

This article tagged under:

Hurst
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us