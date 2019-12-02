Man Fatally Shot in Head at DART Station in Deep Ellum: DART Police

A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting early Monday at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit light rail station in Deep Ellum, police say.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. at the DART Green Line Station at North Good Latimer and Expressway and Gaston Avenue.

DART PD

According to DART police, an argument between two train passengers spilled onto the station platform and resulted in shots fired.

The man was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, officials said.

The suspected gunman left the scene on foot. No arrests were made.

DART police released pictures of a man being sought in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call DART police at 214-928-6300.