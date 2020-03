An argument between two men left one of them dead Sunday night at the victim's Fort Worth home, police said.

The wife of Baltazar Gomez, 28, called 911 about 8 p.m., saying Gomez had been shot in the head at their home in the 4100 block of Avenue L, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located, police said.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available.