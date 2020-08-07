Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot in Fort Worth Horse Stable: Police

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in a horse stable in northwest Fort Worth Thursday night, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

At approximately 9:19 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 4101 Angle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Omar Martinez, 43, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are searching for a person of interest in connection with the shooting, Fort Worth police said.

