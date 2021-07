A man was killed early Saturday morning following an exchange of gunfire in southeast Dallas, police say.

The shooting happened at about 12:17 a.m. in the 7300 block of Elam Road, west of U.S. Highway 175, police said.

The wounded man got into a vehicle, but crashed about two miles away in the 1400 block of South Buckner, police said.

Police did not release any additional details about the shooting.