Man Found Fatally Shot in Northeast Dallas: Police

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the location

A man was found dead early Saturday morning in northeast Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. to the Pebble Apartments parking lot in the 8300 block of Park Lane, where they found the man with a single gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the location.

The medical examiner's office will attempt to identify the man, who did not have an identification card with him, through fingerprint analysis, police said.

Anyone with investigation can contact Detective Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or email e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #134522-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment for the homicide.

