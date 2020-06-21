Dallas

Man Fatally Shot During Vehicle Theft in East Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Thomas Dewayne Scott was pronounced dead at a hospital

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday in east Oak Cliff when he tried to stop another person from stealing his vehicle, Dallas police say.

Thomas Dewayne Scott had left his vehicle running and unlocked shortly before midnight in the parking lot of Sam's Grocery in the 700 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, police said.

Someone had gotten into his vehicle and attempted to drive away when Scott waved at him to stop, police said.

The suspect stopped, got out of the vehicle and shot Scott, police said.

Scott was found unresponsive on the ground with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not release a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information may call Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

