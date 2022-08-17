Man Fatally Shot, Car Stolen From Dallas Car Wash

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who shot and killed a man before stealing his car from a car wash in the Redbird neighborhood.

John Woodberry, 51, was at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash on the 7100 block of American Way on Aug. 11 when he was fatally shot.

Dallas Police said Woodberry's car, a blue 2019 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate MDX 7710 was taken after the shooting.

Homicide investigators have not released any information about who may have killed Woodberry and stolen his vehicle. They are asking that anyone with information please contact Detective E. Romano at 214-470-4876 or by email at emmanual.romano@dallascityhall.com.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward if the information provided leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.