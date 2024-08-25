Man fatally shot by officer was armed with ‘large knife,' Richardson police say

A police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call in Richardson early Sunday morning shot and killed a man who authorities say was wielding a large knife and threatening them.

At 4:11 a.m. on Aug. 25, Richardson police officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Fair Oaks Drive after reports of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, who was armed with a weapon.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, a female officer discovered the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, in the garage holding a large blade.

The officer repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon, and he refused, according to authorities. The suspect then reportedly left the garage and walked through the backyard towards the female officer, causing her to retreat backward.

Richardson police said that the man approached a parked pickup truck at the end of the home's driveway. He allegedly reached inside, then suddenly spun around toward the officer, brandishing the knife in a threatening manner.

As a result of the sudden movement, the officer fired once at the suspect and struck him in the upper body, officials said.

Officers at the scene provided medical assistance to the suspect until paramedics arrived. Subsequently, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department said the officer, who served with them for two years, has been placed on administrative leave, and the Dallas County District Attorney has been notified.