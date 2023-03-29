Man Fatally Shot by DeSoto Police During Burglary Call Was a Dallas ISD Special Education Teacher

A man fatally shot by DeSoto Police on a burglary call Monday morning was a teacher in the Dallas ISD, the district confirms.

Michael Nunez, 47, was fatally shot by DeSoto Police who said he was armed and advanced toward an officer responding to a burglary at a home on the 300 block of Polk Street at about 11:30 a.m.

The school district confirmed Wednesday morning that Nunez was a teacher at Dallas' Molina High School. Our partners at The Dallas Morning News said Nunez was a special education teacher hired by the district in June 2003.

According to information obtained by NBC 5, Nunez lived in Red Oak and his only known criminal history was a DWI in 1996.

Police have not said what Nunez was armed with, only that he was reported to have been "brandishing an unknown item" by a 911 caller and that when officers arrived at the home they found an armed man outside the home who moved in the officer's direction.

DeSoto Police have not said what Nunez was armed with and no additional details about the investigation have been provided. It's not clear if there is body camera video of the police response and shooting.

The officer who fatally shot Nunez, whose identity has not been released, is on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit are both investigating the fatal shooting.