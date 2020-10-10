Man Fatally Shot at Oak Cliff Apartments: Dallas Police

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday at an Oak Cliff apartment complex, Dallas police say.

Officers responded at about 1 a.m. to the Mill Run Apartments in the 1200 block of Westmount Avenue, where Isidro Galvan-Cerda was found in a doorway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Galvan-Cerda was pronounced dead at the location.

Police determined that two males were seen fleeing in a red Ford Mustang, but did not provide a detailed description of the males.

Anyone with information may call Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.