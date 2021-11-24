Fort Worth

Man Killed in Overnight Shooting at Fort Worth Motel: Police

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Fort Worth motel on Tuesday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Central Motel located at 5800 East Lancaster Avenue in response to a shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Nathaniel Jaymond Fountain, was subsequently declared dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

According to police, the details surrounding this shooting are still under investigation at this time.

