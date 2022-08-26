Man Fatally Shot at East Arlington Apartments Where Two Men Were Killed in January

A man is dead and police are looking for his killer after he was fatally shot at an East Arlington apartment complex Friday afternoon, police say.

According to Arlington Police, at about 4 p.m. officers were called to a shooting at the Felix Apartments on the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive.

When officers arrived they reported finding a deceased man's body on the ground. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police said the man had an apparent gunshot wound but did not offer any other specifics about where the man was shot or what may have led to the shooting. Police did say they do not believe the shooting was random and that the victim likely knew his killer.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Witnesses to the shooting are working with police and have provided leads that detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made, no suspects have been identified and no other information has been confirmed in the ongoing investigation.

The murder is the third homicide to have occurred at the complex this year after two men were fatally shot in the parking lot in January.

TWO MEN KILLED AT FELIX APARTMENTS IN JANUARY, COUSIN CHARGED

The apartment complex was the site of a double-murder earlier this year when 31-year-old Martell Brown and 21-year-old Jy'Tavious Fields were shot and killed in the parking lot.

Family members told police the only reason Martell and Fields would have been at the complex was to visit their cousin, 19-year-old Julius Rollins, who lived at the complex and who was on parole for aggravated robbery and was required to wear an ankle monitor.

Rollins was later accused of fatally shooting his cousins and was arrested on unrelated charges following a crash that occurred as police said he tried to leave the state. Rollins is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail and is awaiting trial on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.