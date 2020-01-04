Man Fatally Shot at Arlington Apartment Complex, Police Say

A man died Friday night after being shot at an Arlington apartment complex, police say.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to multiple gunshots that had been heard in the 600 block of Greystoke Drive, where they found blood evidence consistent with a shooting.

Officers later learned two people had gone in private vehicles to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the people, a man in his 20s whose identity has not been released, died at the hospital, police say.

The second man was taken by helicopter to Texas Health Harris Methodist, and underwent surgery. His condition was not available.

Investigators were working to determine the motive and how the two men knew each other. They have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting may have been drug related, police said.

The shooting is the city’s second homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information may call Detective Simmons at 817-459-5735. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

