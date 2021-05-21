White Settlement

Man Fatally Shoots Brother-in-Law With ‘AR Type Rifle': Police

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in White Settlement, police said

Texas Sky Ranger

A man has died after his brother-in-law shot him through an apartment door Friday afternoon following a domestic disturbance, White Settlement police say.

The incident happened in the 8100 block of Foxfire Lane -- just south of Lake Worth -- at about 12:15 p.m.

Police said a woman had a disturbance with her husband and took her three children to a downstairs neighbor's apartment, where other family members were located.

The husband then went to the downstairs apartment and threatened to shoot down the door while he demanded to see the children, police said.

Police said the husband fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the apartment door, and the wife's brother returned fire, shooting several rounds with an "AR type rifle" at the husband.

The husband was struck several times and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died.

Police said the man's wife, brother-in-law and other witnesses were cooperating with the investigation.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is helping gather evidence at the apartment and the case will eventually be submitted to to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office for review, police said.

The husband's identity was not immediately available Friday.

