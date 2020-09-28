Man Fatally Hit By Big-Rig While Running From Deputies: Dallas County Sheriff

A man running from a traffic stop was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer as he tried to cross Interstate 30 on foot east of downtown Monday afternoon, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department says.

According to an official with the sheriff's department, a deputy attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle on Interstate 30 near downtown at about 1:45 p.m.

Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist kept driving eastbound until he crashed on eastbound I-30 near Buckner Boulevard. Officials said the man then took off on foot, ran across the roadway and was hit by the big-rig.

Officials have not released the motorcycle rider's name or said why he may have fled the traffic stop.

All eastbound lanes of I-30 are closed and traffic is backed up for several miles. Drivers headed eastbound out of downtown are being diverted to St. Francis Avenue.

Further details have not been released.