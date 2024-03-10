Charges are pending for a man accused of stealing a car and causing a crash that left a woman dead after she was ejected overnight, according to Dallas Police.

The fatal incident happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Murdock Road.

Police said they responded to the area after getting reports of a kidnapping and a major crash. Upon arriving at the scene, they found an unidentified woman lying in the middle of the road.

First responders arrived shortly after and tried to save the woman’s life, but she ultimately died.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Investigators said the suspect, 26-year-old Darion Thomas, stole the woman’s car while she was still inside and sped away. Thomas then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole, causing the woman to be ejected from the car.

Police say they are not considering the theft a carjacking because the car was stolen when three people stopped at a business and the woman stayed in the backseat while the car remained running.

Thomas was arrested and taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries in the wreck, police said. He is charged with murder and theft.

Dallas Police Department Darion Thomas

New surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed an allegedly stolen car speeding down Murdock Road before losing control in a fiery crash.

“He was speeding so fast we could literally hear it,” a witness told NBC 5. “So when the car crashed, it was just the loudest sound ever.”

Dallas police have begun investigating the incident as a homicide.

“I said whoever was in the vehicle, are they okay? [My daughter] said no mom, there is a woman dead in the street,” said the witness.

The witness said the aftermath of the wreck was horrific. It was made worse when they found out the woman killed was an innocent victim of an alleged carjacking.

“It’s very emotional for me because I have young daughters and they drive, and it’s just hard,” the witness said. “You know, I worry about them and their safety.”

People living in the neighborhood said car thefts and drivers going through that area at high speed have been a constant concern. Some neighbors hoped to see justice done after this fatal crash.

“I give my condolences to the family because it’s very emotional to just have your vehicle stolen, now your family member is deceased,” the witness said.

NBC 5 will continue to monitor this investigation.