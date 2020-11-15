Dallas

Man Faces Murder Charges in Connection to Shooting That Killed Two

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

One man faces capital murder charges after a shooting that left two people dead Sunday morning near Dallas Love Field, police say.

The shooting happened at about 9:52 a.m. outside La Yalorde, a bar in the 8400 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Xiomara Diaz, 37, to an area hospital, while Isidro Murillo, 35, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Both later died from their injuries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Flurry of Violence Leaves at Least 7 Dead in Dallas Over the Weekend

Police said Pablo Eduardo Chavez, 33, fired multiple gunshots into a group of people in the parking lot of La Yalorde, resulting in the deaths of Diaz and Murillo.

Chavez was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of capital murder, police said. His bond was not set as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

Pablo Chavez, 33.
Dallas Police Department
Pablo Chavez, 33.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us