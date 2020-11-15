Man Faces Murder Charges in Connection to Shooting That Killed Two

One man faces capital murder charges after a shooting that left two people dead Sunday morning near Dallas Love Field, police say.

The shooting happened at about 9:52 a.m. outside La Yalorde, a bar in the 8400 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Xiomara Diaz, 37, to an area hospital, while Isidro Murillo, 35, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Both later died from their injuries.

Police said Pablo Eduardo Chavez, 33, fired multiple gunshots into a group of people in the parking lot of La Yalorde, resulting in the deaths of Diaz and Murillo.

Chavez was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of capital murder, police said. His bond was not set as of 10 p.m. Sunday.