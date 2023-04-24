Man Faces Murder Charge in January Shooting in Denton Apartment

A 31-year-old man is in custody and faces a charge of murder in the January killing of 43-year-old Cory Johnson in Denton, police say.

Denton Police on Monday said Darontay Dashield, 31, is in custody in the shooting death of Johnson, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his Denton apartment on Jan. 11.

Denton Police said they arrived to find the door of the apartment unit slightly open and someone inside calling for help.

“They approached that door and they called out to see if there were any potential occupants inside and they did hear a response from somebody asking for help,” Denton Police Officer Allison Beckwith told NBC 5 in January.

Johnson managed to speak to first responders before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead later that night. Johnson worked in food services at the University of North Texas.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a man running through the apartment complex, located along the 1000 block of Eagle Drive, immediately after the shooting.

In the time since, witness interviews, physical evidence and digital evidence led detectives to Dashield, who also lives in Denton, police said. Detectives learned Dashield knew Johnson and had previously stayed in his apartment.

Dashield was arrested Monday afternoon on the 500 block of Robertson Street. He was held in the Denton Jail with bail not yet set. It's not known if he is represented by an attorney.