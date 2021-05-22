Dallas

Man Faces Murder Charge in Fatal West Dallas Stabbing: Police

Officer responded shortly after midnight to the 1800 block of McBroom Street in West Dallas, where Wendell Earl Jeffrey was found in the street with stab wounds.

A 56-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in West Dallas, police say.

Jeffrey was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect will face a charge of murder after he is released from the hospital, police said.

