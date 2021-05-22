Man Faces Murder Charge in Fatal West Dallas Stabbing: Police

A 56-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in West Dallas, police say.

Officer responded shortly after midnight to the 1800 block of McBroom Street in West Dallas, where Wendell Earl Jeffrey was found in the street with stab wounds.

Jeffrey was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect will face a charge of murder after he is released from the hospital, police said.