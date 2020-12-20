Man Faces Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found 23-year-old James Labrew suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another man, 23-year-old Xzavien Ausborne, was detained at the scene and in an interview with detectives admitted to shooting Labrew after a fight.

Ausborne was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder, police said. His bond had not been set as of Sunday night.