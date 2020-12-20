Dallas

Man Faces Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 3400 block of Fordham Road, Dallas police say

dallas-police-tape-generic
NBC 5 News

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found 23-year-old James Labrew suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 2 hours ago

Tarrant County Sheriff's Lieutenant, 50, Dies of COVID-19

Police said another man, 23-year-old Xzavien Ausborne, was detained at the scene and in an interview with detectives admitted to shooting Labrew after a fight.

Ausborne was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder, police said. His bond had not been set as of Sunday night.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us