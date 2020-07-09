Man Charged in Transgender Woman's Slaying: Dallas Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in the June slaying of a transgender woman in east Oak Cliff, police say.

Angelo Walker was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge. His bail has been set at $900,000, according to jail records.

Police suspect Walker fatally shot 22-year-old Merci Mack Richey, who was found unconscious early the morning of June 30, in the parking lot of the Stone Crest Apartments in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced her dead at the scene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A resident reported hearing gunfire around 5 a.m., but there were no records of 911 calls at the time, according to police.

A witness told police he saw Walker the night of the shooting dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask he is “always known to wear,” according to the affidavit.

The witness said he looked out the window and saw Walker chasing Richey through the parking lot and shooting before he stood over her and fired multiple times, the affidavit stated.

Police said the description of the shooting was consistent with the crime scene.

According to the witness and an anonymous tip, the altercation began because Richey had said she was going to release a video that she and Walker were in together, according to police documents.