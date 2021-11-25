Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Deadly Stabbing: Police

One man is dead and another faces a murder charge after a stabbing in Garland early Thursday morning, police say.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Sam Houston Drive just after 4:15 a.m., Garland police said.
Police said when officers arrived they found 27-year-old Shalom Thang in the driveway of a residence with injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives learned that Thang was reportedly stabbed by 26-year-old Ram Hel, police said. Hel was arrested and charged with murder.
He was held Thursday night at the Garland Detention Center. His bond had not yet been set.