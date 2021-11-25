Garland

Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Deadly Stabbing: Police

One man is dead and another faces a murder charge after a stabbing in Garland early Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Sam Houston Drive just after 4:15 a.m., Garland police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found 27-year-old Shalom Thang in the driveway of a residence with injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that Thang was reportedly stabbed by 26-year-old Ram Hel, police said. Hel was arrested and charged with murder.

He was held Thursday night at the Garland Detention Center. His bond had not yet been set.

GarlandGarland police
