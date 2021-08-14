Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Dallas Shooting: Police

One man is dead after a shooting near the Dallas Athletic Club early Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened at about 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jesse Avila Jr. in his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Alex Castillo as a suspect in the incident. After an interview, Castillo was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

His bond had not been set as of Saturday night.