Man Faces Murder Charge in 2018 Homicide: Dallas PD

A 23-year-old man faces a murder charge in the 2018 death of 26-year-old Earl Williams, Dallas police announced Wednesday morning.

William Wesley, 23, surrendered to police Monday after homicide detectives identified him as a suspect in the Nov. 19, 2018 death of Williams.

Williams was found dead at about 4:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of Concerto Lane. Investigators determined the death was the result of homicidal violence, police said, though no further details were immediately available.

Investigators have not announced a potential motive.

Wesley is held in the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $500,000, police said.

