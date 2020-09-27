Man Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charges in Pleasant Grove Crash that Killed 3: Police

Three people were killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunken driver caused a crash in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say.

At about 2:47 a.m., a 24-year-old man was speeding down northbound South Masters Drive near the intersection with Old Seagoville Road and hit the front of a vehicle that had been trying to turn onto Old Seagoville from southbound South Masters Drive, police said.

The man's vehicle spun and and rolled onto the top before stopping on its wheels in a grassy field. The passenger in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle that was hit was pushed onto the sidewalk and the driver and passenger both died at the scene.

The driver who hit the other vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and faces three counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Officials have not released the name of the suspected drunken driver, or the three victims.

The crash is at least the second fatal incident to happen in the area this year.

In February, Kendrick Lyons was trying to cross South Masters Drive at Cushing Drive when his car was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro that had been racing another car.

Lyons, who was about to celebrate his 46th birthday, was thrown across three lanes and died.

Alejandro Valdez, 28, and Cesar Tirado, 24, were both indicted on charges of murder and racing on highway resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to court records.