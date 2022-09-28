Man Faces Charges After Firing Rifle Outside Apartments, Targeting Police

A man firing a rifle in a Southeast Arlington apartment complex Tuesday night fired on police officers before being taken into custody and referred for a mental health evaluation.

Arlington Police said they were called to the Trinity Trace Apartments on the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive at about 9:20 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report a man firing a rifle.

When officers arrived witnesses directed them to an area where the man was last seen. As the officers searched the area, the man got up from behind a vehicle and began firing at them, police said.

The officers moved to find cover and did not return fire, police said. The man fired multiple rounds at the officers before running away.

As a backup officer arrived at the apartments, police said he spotted the man at the intersection of Allen Avenue and Arbrook Boulevard. The officer took the man into custody after ordering him to drop his weapon.

"When the suspect began speaking to the officer, it became clear he was having a mental health episode. The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be checked out," police said. "Once he was cleared by medical staff, he was transported to the Arlington City Jail."

The 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries or of anyone being shot, though at least one round hit a vehicle driven by an Uber Eats driver who was making a delivery to the complex. The driver was not hit, but did suffer some minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

There were no reports of any other injuries.