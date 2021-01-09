Dallas

Man Faces Capital Murder Charge in Ride-Share Driver's Death: Dallas Police

Metro

A 33-year-old ride-share driver died Friday after he was attacked by a man he picked up, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 11:55 a.m. to a call of a deceased person in the 4100 block of Langdon Road. Joshua Miller was pronounced dead at the location of homicidal violence, police said.

Police said they determined Miller had picked up Joshua Scott nearby. During the ride, Scott demanded property and assaulted Miller until he died, police said.

Police later arrested Scott, 21, and he was booked into the Dallas County jail. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Officials did not say which ride-share company Miller worked for.

