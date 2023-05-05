Man Faces Capital Murder Charge in Murphy Double Murder-Suicide

Murphy Police have charged a man with capital murder for his role in an apparent double murder-suicide that took place at a Collin County home last month.

Nearly a month after 57-year-old Tracy Kay Cantu and her husband Federico Cantu Jr were killed at their home, Murphy Police arrested 28-year-old Cristian Andres Bocanegra, an associate of Federico's son, and charged him with capital murder of multiple persons.

Murphy Chief of Police Chris Chandler said last month that officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. on April 10 to a shooting in the 400 block of Whisperfield Drive in the Rolling Ridge neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found two deceased people with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Tracy Cantu, who was found in the driveway, and Federico Cantu who was found inside the home. A third person, identified as Vincent Cantu, was found alive in the backyard but with a gunshot wound to his head.

Vincent, who later died at Medical Center Plano, was Federico's son and Tracy's stepson. Police said he did not live at the home and that he arrived at about 6 p.m. with another person, identified Friday as Bocanegra, and attacked his father and stepmother with several weapons before turning the gun on himself.

NBC 5 News Cristian Bocanegra, pictured.

Murphy Police said last month that the other individual, whose name was not released at the time, was cooperating in the investigation. On Friday afternoon, nearly a month after the slayings, Murphy Police identified that man as Bocanegra and said he'd been arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons for his role in the couple's deaths.

Murphy Police said after countless hours of investigative work they uncovered additional information that led to Bocanegra's arrest however they did not say what that information was or reveal any motive for the murders.

Bocanegra is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney for his defense. If convicted of capital murder in Texas, a person faces either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Murphy Police said the investigation into the homicides is ongoing and that they were unable to share any further information at this time.