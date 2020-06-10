Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge, Accused of Throwing Baby Off Apartment Balcony

Andre Richardson was indicted on charges of attempted murder of a child on June 1 after police say he threw a 9-month-old baby off of a second-floor balcony.

The unidentified baby landed on top of a carport and avoided serious injuries in the incident, after which the child was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Richardson had the "specific intent to commit the offense of capital murder," according to the indictment.

The 40-year-old man was arrested in Mesquite on April 23 and charged with injury to a child, assault – bodily injury and resisting arrest, according to Mesquite Police.

Officers were dispatched to Mission Fairway Apartments after receiving "numerous" calls about a male assaulting people in the complex.