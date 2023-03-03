Man Electrocuted While Trimming Trees in Southlake Neighborhood

A man was electrocuted while trimming tree branches Friday morning in Southlake, police say.

In a statement, Southlake DPS said first responders were called about 11 a.m. to a possible rescue along the 900 block of West Dove Road. Police found a 46-year-old man unconscious and suspended by a harness in a tree.

Witnesses told officers that the man was a landscaping employee who had been trimming trees when he accidentally touched a live electrical wire.

Rescue crews worked to reach the man in the tree but soon discovered he was dead. Firefighters removed the man's body from the tree.

His name has not been released.

No further details were available.