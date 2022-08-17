Man Drowns in Lewisville Lake While Swimming With Friends, Fire Chief Says

A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning during a swim with friends at Lewisville Lake.

The Lewisville Fire Department said rescuers were called to the Lewisville Lake Park Swim Beach on Aug. 3 after a witness reported a man swimming with a group went under the water and didn't resurface.

The witness told officials that four men swam to the buoys and as they were swimming back, one of the men went under.

Lewisville Fire Rescue and Game Warden boats used sonar to locate the man's body and divers with the fire department recovered the man a short time later.