Man drowns in Lake Waxahachie after trying to save teen

A 21-year-old man is dead after he drowned while trying to save a teenage girl struggling in a North Texas lake, according to the Waxahachie Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to Boat Dock Park in Ellis County for a possible drowning.

After arriving at the scene, authorities said they learned a female teenager was swimming in Lake Waxahachie and appeared to be distressed. At that point, the 21-year-old man attempted to swim out to help her and drowned in the process.

According to investigators, the teenager, who was part of a large church group from Garland, was pulled out of the water by a boater from Red Oak. The man's body was recovered from the lake, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police department said they are still working to notify the man's next of kin, and out of respect for the victim's family, they are not releasing his name at this time.

"The Waxahachie Police Department, along with the entire community, would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family," the agency said on Saturday.