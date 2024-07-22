Man drowns after saving child in Fort Worth river

A man in Fort Worth died Sunday while trying to save a child from drowning in a river near Gateway Park.

The Fort Worth Fire Department told NBC 5 that a middle-aged man jumped into the river to rescue a child around Gateway Park Mile Marker GW140. Authorities said the child was in OK condition, but the man never resurfaced.

According to first responders, multiple crews arrived at the scene, including two engine companies, a truck company, a dive team, two chiefs, and one medic.

After dive teams searched underwater, they eventually found the man's body in a deeper part of the river. Law enforcement has not released the identity of the victim.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.